Coach O Updates Status Of LSU’s Injured Players After Win

Not only did LSU pummel Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, but they did so while staying healthy.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whose status was unknown coming into the game, played sparingly and held up fine. Two Tigers–right guard Damien Lewis and wide receiver Terrace Marshall–left the game due to injury, but neither seems to be seriously hurt.

Lewis was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot after the game. He did not break his ankle, but is “going to be out for a bit” according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Ed Orgeron on right guard Damien Lewis, who left the game in the first half: "Somebody hit his ankle on the side. He's going to be out for a bit. I don't know the severity of it yet." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 29, 2019

We’ll see if Lewis’ ankle will be healed in time to play in the national title game in two weeks.

As for Marshall, he’s in even better shape. A “stinger” caused him to leave tonight’s game after catching six passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, but Marshall told reporters post-game that he could have returned if the game was in doubt.

Former Parkway Star Terrace Marshall Jr. (@Terracemjr) says a “stinger” knocked him out of tonight’s game. He could have come back if the situation dictated and he’ll be ready for the title game. #LSU #CFPlayoff pic.twitter.com/k6RHeF5xuU — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) December 29, 2019

It sounds like Marshall will be 100 percent for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 13.

In the meantime, we’re waiting to see who LSU’s opponent will be in that game. Ohio State currently leads Clemson 16-0 in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.