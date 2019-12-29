The Spun

Coach O Updates Status Of LSU’s Injured Players After Win

Coach O on the sideline before LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during warm ups before the game against the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Not only did LSU pummel Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, but they did so while staying healthy.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whose status was unknown coming into the game, played sparingly and held up fine. Two Tigers–right guard Damien Lewis and wide receiver Terrace Marshall–left the game due to injury, but neither seems to be seriously hurt.

Lewis was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot after the game. He did not break his ankle, but is “going to be out for a bit” according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

We’ll see if Lewis’ ankle will be healed in time to play in the national title game in two weeks.

As for Marshall, he’s in even better shape. A “stinger” caused him to leave tonight’s game after catching six passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, but Marshall told reporters post-game that he could have returned if the game was in doubt.

It sounds like Marshall will be 100 percent for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 13.

In the meantime, we’re waiting to see who LSU’s opponent will be in that game. Ohio State currently leads Clemson 16-0 in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.


