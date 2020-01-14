It’s hard to find a coach in college football that is more intense than Ed Orgeron. With the national championship game just about to start in New Orleans, the head coach of the LSU Tigers is as fired up as you could possibly imagine.

Orgeron wasn’t considered a flashy hire for LSU back in 2016, but he’s done an exceptional job of lifting the program to new heights.

LSU has defeated a plethora of ranked opponents this season, such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas. Next up is a showdown with Clemson, the defending national champions.

Coach O is clearly ready to duel with Dabo Swinney, as video showed him firing up his players in the locker room.

Check it out:

This season has been magical for LSU, and all that is left to do for the Tigers is to win a national championship.

We’ll see if Coach O can win his first title as the head coach at LSU.

You can watch this game on ESPN.