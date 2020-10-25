Video Of Coastal Carolina’s Locker Room Celebration Is Going Viral

Coastal Carolina is one of the hottest teams in college football. Only one of nine undefeated teams with more than one win this season, the Chanticleers beat Georgia Southern 28-14 on Saturday.

With the win, Coastal Carolina jumped 5 spots in the latest release of the AP Top 25 poll to No. 20. The Chanticleers are 5-0 on the year and among the best non power-five teams in the country.

But college football fans aren’t reacting to what Coastal Carolina did on the field. Instead, everyone focused on how they celebrated.

Take a look:

Paying homage to WWE legend Steven Austin, the celebration featured a broken table and a theatrical wrestling match.

The unlucky loser of the wrestling match? An eagle, the mascot of the Chanticleers’ opponent, Georgia Southern.

On the field, quarterback Fred Payton led the Chanticleers with three touchdowns and 252 passing yards.

Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated next week when they take on Georgia State in Atlanta.