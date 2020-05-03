Cody Brown, No. 9 RB In 2021, Announces His Commitment

One of the top running back recruits in the 2021 class announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon.

Cody Brown, the No. 9 RB in the ’21 class, announced his commitment to Tennessee. He chose the Volunteers over Penn State and South Carolina, among other programs.

The four-star running back is ranked the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia. He’s the No. 124 overall recruit in the class.

Brown announced his commitment on Twitter.

Tennessee is starting to really roll in the 2021 class. The Volunteers’ class ranks No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC.

Jeremy Pruitt is building what could be a truly special class in Knoxville.

You can view the Vols’ full class here.