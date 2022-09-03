Colin Cowherd Doesn't Have The Patience To Sit Through 1 College Football Game Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is spending this Saturday watching college football. However, he will not watch another second of Iowa's matchup against South Dakota State.

Iowa, in theory, should defeat South Dakota State in convincing fashion. And yet, the two teams are tied at halftime.

Once the first came to an end, Cowherd called out the Hawkeyes on Twitter.

"I tried Iowa. I just don’t have the patience to sit through another half, of whatever that was offensively," Cowherd tweeted.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has struggled this afternoon, completing just 6-of-15 pass attempts for 41 yards with an interception.

Leshon Williams provided a steady presence for Iowa's offense in the first half. He had 31 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards. Outside of that, the Hawkeyes haven't been able to move the chains at a consistent rate,

Through 30 minutes of action, Iowa has picked up four first downs and has 56 total yards of offense. That's not going to cut it.

Iowa will need a much better showing in the second half if it wants to avoid a Week 1 upset.