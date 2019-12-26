Colin Cowherd Explains His Pick For Ohio State vs. Clemson

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd explained this week his pick for Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Clemson College Football Playoff game.

The contest between the Buckeyes and the Tigers is expected to be one of the best games of bowl season. There might not be a closer matchup.

Cowherd is rolling with Clemson.

The FS1 host likes Dabo Swinney’s team a little bit more.

“I like Clemson to win by a touchdown,” Cowherd said. “I think we’re undervaluing Clemson. I think you can look at their conference and say they didn’t play anybody, and that is a huge benefit. They are healthy, they have a ton of depth, and I believe when you don’t know who’s going to win, you go with the coaching staff in college. I think Clemson has the best coaching staff by a wide margin.”

Colin Cowherd basically says Ohio State has no chance against Clemson and the Big Ten is not that good. pic.twitter.com/6rrmIL9kI3 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 26, 2019

Clemson has been rolling as of late, but the Tigers haven’t exactly been playing a similar level of opponent as Ohio State.

While Dabo Swinney’s team was beating up on South Carolina and the ACC, the Buckeyes had to face Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin in consecutive weeks.

Cowherd going with Clemson is fine, but the logic is a bit off.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.