LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

FS1's Colin Cowherd has a blunt message for Miami Hurricanes fans this Saturday night.

Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes had just a few thousand fans in the stands. That's probably for good reason, too. Miami got crushed by Middle Tennessee 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

To make matters worse for Miami, more Buffalo Bills fans are in town to catch Sunday's Dolphins game than there were at the Hurricanes game on Saturday night.

"More Bills fans made the trip to Miami, than Hurricane fans to their own stadium," said Cowherd, via Twitter.

He's right. With that being said, the NFL is an entirely different beast when compared to college football.

Hopefully the Hurricanes can get more fans in the stands for next week's North Carolina game.