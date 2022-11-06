Colin Cowherd Has Bizarre Pick For College Football's No. 1 Team

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

The top of the college football hierarchy will receive a massive shakeup following an eventful Week 10.

Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama all lost on a frenetic Saturday, shrinking the list of legitimate contenders for the nation's No. 1 spot. There's one likely choice, but Colin Cowherd is going against the grain.

"Michigan again kicked the Holy Hell out of ANOTHER tough as nails opponent," Cowherd wrote Sunday morning on Twitter. "Let’s be honest, nobody likes going to Rutgers in November. Crowd noise made my living room shake. But location doesn’t matter w these boys. Wolverines my new number one."

Don't expect polls or College Football Playoff committee members to share Cowherd's opinion just yet.

Michigan scored 38 unanswered second-half points to earn a 52-17 win in New Jersey, but Cowherd seems to be overselling a 4-5 opponent with one win in conference play (over 3-6 Indiana) this season.

Georgia, which entered the weekend ranked above Michigan, picked up a far more impressive victory when defeating No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers hadn't scored fewer than 34 points in a game before the Bulldogs stuffed them to 13 in Athens.

While Ohio State settled for a subdued 21-7 triumph over Northwestern, the undefeated Buckeyes are also likely to remain ranked above their Big Ten nemesis.

However, the Wolverines have a strong case to jump to No. 3. Harbaugh's squad is 9-0 with a 30.1-point average margin of victory and 250 rushing yards per contest.

Michigan could stay in the CFP hunt with wins over Nebraska and Illinois before getting an opportunity to make a strong claim for the No. 1 spot when facing Ohio State on Nov. 26.