USC football fans aren’t very happy today. The Trojans’ 2020 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the worst among Power 5 programs.

Clay Helton is being brought back in 2020, but USC is in need of a spark on the recruiting trail. The Trojans’ 2020 class ranks No. 12 in the Pac-12 and No. 78 in the country, per 247Sports.

USC fans are getting restless.

Been covering #USC football since 1996 and I've never seen this before… Trojans ranked last in the #Pac12 in recruiting. pic.twitter.com/wAqljrfqso — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 18, 2019

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, who lives in Southern California, is hinting at a major change in the program moving forward.

“A long overdue change is coming,” he wrote. “Very soon.”

For all the frenzied & furious USC football fans… a long overdue change is coming. Very soon. #BigJ — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 19, 2019

What could this change be?

USC has already announced that Helton will be back in 2020, so it’s not going to be a head coaching move (barring a surprising change of mind).

We’ll know “very soon” though, according to Cowherd.

Stay tuned.