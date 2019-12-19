The Spun

USC football fans aren’t very happy today. The Trojans’ 2020 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the worst among Power 5 programs.

Clay Helton is being brought back in 2020, but USC is in need of a spark on the recruiting trail. The Trojans’ 2020 class ranks No. 12 in the Pac-12 and No. 78 in the country, per 247Sports.

USC fans are getting restless.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, who lives in Southern California, is hinting at a major change in the program moving forward.

“A long overdue change is coming,” he wrote. “Very soon.”

What could this change be?

USC has already announced that Helton will be back in 2020, so it’s not going to be a head coaching move (barring a surprising change of mind).

We’ll know “very soon” though, according to Cowherd.

Stay tuned.

