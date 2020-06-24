If the 2020 college football takes place as scheduled, it will start in a little over two months. Time is flying.

The best part about college football is that week in and week out, there are at least a few games on the schedule that are marquee matchups. Some of them are non-conference contests early in the year, while others are conference battles as championship chases shape up later on. Regardless of what the circumstances are and what’s at stake, these are the games that college football fans live for.

On “The Herd” this week, Colin Cowherd went through the exercise of picking his way-too-early “Game of the Week” for each week of the regular season. There were a few good options for Week 1, including Alabama-USC and North Dakota State-Oregon.

However, Cowherd elected to go with Michigan-Washington. He called the choice “a pretty easy one” and said it would be a “major misstep” if the Wolverines can’t win this game against a “beatable” Husky team with a new coach.

“Urban Meyer is now out of the [Big Ten] for a second year,” Cowherd said. “They have to find a new quarterback at Michigan. Christian McCaffrey’s brother Dylan is the leading candidate to be quarterback and people are saying this is the best athlete, this is the guy. This is Harbaugh’s Andrew Luck at Stanford.”

A few months away from College Football…@ColinCowherd picks his 'Way Too Early' Game of the Week: pic.twitter.com/2Be9fdyaaV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 24, 2020

This game won’t necessarily make or break Michigan’s season in Week 1, but we do agree with Colin that it is a major tone-setter. A 3-0 start is critical for the Maize and Blue with Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota comprising a rugged middle of the schedule.

Michigan and Washington are set to kick off on Sept. 5.