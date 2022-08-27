Colin Cowherd Names Most "Under Discussed" Coach In College Football

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

On the first weekend of the 2022 college football season, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports named the most "under discussed" coach in the country.

Cowherd believes Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald doesn't get nearly as much credit as he deserves.

Of course, Cowherd applauded Fitzgerald for the way Northwestern fought back in the second half this Saturday to defeat Nebraska.

Despite trailing 28-17 in the third quarter, Northwestern found a way to win its season opener.

"Huskers had the momentum and blew it," Cowherd tweeted. "What a great win for the most under discussed coach in college football. @coachfitz51 think I would take the boys to the @CeltPub on Talbot street. They earned some beef stew and Guinness.

This Saturday's game was the 200th of Fitzgerald's Northwestern career.

Since joining Northwestern in 2006, Fitzgerald has won 110 games. The 2021 season didn't go the way he hoped it would, but a win over Nebraska is a nice start to the 2022 campaign.

Northwestern will be back in action on Sept. 10 against Duke. We'll find out then if Fitzgerald can lead his squad to a 2-0 start.