Colin Cowherd Names "Nightmare Scenario" For College Football Playoff

A two-loss Alabama team in the College Football Playoff? Crimson Tide fans can dream, but it seems far-fetched to nearly impossible.

That doesn't mean Colin Cowherd didn't want to discuss the chance of it happening on "The Herd" on Wednesday.

Because Alabama, ranked seventh, has "two close losses to two good teams" and would be "favored over every team above them except Georgia and maybe Ohio State," Cowherd thinks the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes aren't done yet.

The "nightmare scenario" in Cowherd's eyes involves the following:

Georgia beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game to eliminate the Tigers from the playoff.

Ohio State soundly beating Michigan on Saturday to knock out the Wolverines.

USC losing to Notre Dame on Saturday to end their CFP hopes.

If that happens, Cowherd foresees the final foursome being Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Alabama.

The odds of Alabama getting in are very high. Cowherd didn't even mention Clemson, which is one spot behind Alabama in the current playoff rankings and could find its way into the field if it wins out and wins the ACC Championship.

Also, if Michigan loses a nailbiter to Ohio State, the committee could opt to keep the Wolverines in the top four. And if Michigan beats OSU, the 11-1 Buckeyes with a win over Notre Dame would still probably be in play over a 10-2 Alabama team.

Let's hope things don't get too convoluted down the stretch.