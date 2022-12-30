Colin Cowherd Names The 4 Coaches He'd Hire To Run College Football Program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

With the College Football Playoff just 24 hours away, Colin Cowherd pretty much revealed his picks for the four best coaches in the sport.

If Cowherd had to hire a coach to run a college program, he'd want one of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh and Lincoln Riley.

"If you told me right now there are four college football coaches that I would hire to run my program, it would be Nick Saban at Alabama, Kirby Smart at Georgia, Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and Lincoln Riley at USC," Cowherd said. "The reason is all have an area of expertise and all create a clear identity."

Cowherd then raved about Saban's ability to recruit elite talent, Smart's defensive scheme, Harbaugh's culture and Riley's track record when it comes to developing quarterbacks.

Two of these four coaches made this year's CFP.

Harbaugh will try to lead Michigan to a win over TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. As for Smart, he'll have to make sure Georgia is ready to face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

Saban and Riley's teams will still compete in New Year's Six bowl games. Alabama will square off with Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, whereas USC will clash with Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.