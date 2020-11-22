Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Coach Should Be In The NFL

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is constantly thinking about which college football coaches would have success at the NFL level.

The prominent sports radio host has one name at the top of his list following Saturday’s games.

Northwestern stayed undefeated on Saturday with a surprising win over Wisconsin. The Badgers were favored over the Wildcats, but Pat Fitzgerald’s team emerged with the win.

Fitzgerald has been at Northwestern for a while – and it’s tough to see him ever leaving – but Cowherd thinks an NFL team should force him to make a tough decision.

“An NFL team needs to make Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern an offer he can’t refuse,” the longtime sports radio host tweeted.

Fitzgerald, 45, played at Northwestern. He took over the head coaching job for the Wildcats in 2006. Fitzgerald has compiled an overall record of 104–79. He’s built the Wildcats into one of the toughest programs in the Big Ten.

While many think that Fitzgerald would have success at the NFL level, it’s difficult to imagine him leaving his alma mater.

Still, money talks. Perhaps an NFL franchise will feel motivated enough to make him an offer he’ll have difficulty refusing. It could be an interesting offseason.