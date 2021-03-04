Earlier this week, NFL and college football analyst Chris Simms revealed his quarterback rankings for the 2021 NFL draft – which made headlines.

Simms is among the analyst who think BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is a better prospect than Trevor Lawrence. While Lawrence has been heralded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, not everyone is in agreement.

With the Wilson hype train rolling, FS1 host Colin Cowherd suggested it’s rolling a bit too far out of control. On Thursday afternoon, Cowherd made his stance on quarterbacks being drafted in the first round very clear.

He pointed out a pattern that of the first two quarterbacks drafted in a given year, one of them is bound to not be very good. It’s not hard to figure out who he thinks will be the better quarterback.

“I think Trevor Lawrence is a prodigy, while I think Zach Wilson is a project,” he said on the show.

He likened the 2021 draft to the 2012 NFL draft when the Robert Griffin III hype train started rolling out of control in the weeks leading up to the draft.

“I saw it with Andrew Luck & RG3. I’m seeing it now with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson… By the way, you tell me the last time a Jets QB truly worked,” he said.

Cowherd isn’t buying into the hype around Wilson heading into the 2021 draft.