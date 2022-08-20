Colin Cowherd Responds To Viral College Football Top 25 List

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

On Saturday, a tweet showing "Colin Cowherd's Top 25" for the college football season went viral. There's just one problem: Cowherd didn't make this list.

The power rankings going viral this weekend have Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Alabama is ranked second in the country, with USC, Texas and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

Cowherd quickly denied that he had any involvement in this top 25.

"Uh, no," Cowherd wrote on Twitter. "That's NOT close to my opinion."

Cowherd has been very supportive of USC this year, especially since the program landed Lincoln Riley as its head coach. However, he believes the Trojans are at least another year away from being a top-three team.

"For the record, USC is somewhere around 12-16 IMO," Cowherd tweeted.

Will score a lot of points. But weak on interior DLine. Gets pushed around by better OLines on schedule. And takes ball away from Caleb Williams. 9-3 feels about right. Need another big transfer portal year."

We'd imagine Cowherd will clear the air about his top 25 at some point next week. After all, the college football season will officially begin next Saturday.