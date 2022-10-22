Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence.

The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers.

During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess Brian Kelly can coach a little. Not going to take long for LSU to be a monster again."

LSU had a dominant performance this Saturday, handing Ole Miss its first loss of the season. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels finished the game with five total touchdowns.

Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge has featured a few ups and downs. Make no mistake though, LSU is starting to play some great football.

Over the past two weeks, LSU has defeated Florida and Ole Miss.

LSU will be put to the test on Nov. 5 against Alabama. We'll find out then just how dangerous the Tigers can be under Kelly's leadership.