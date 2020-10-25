Colin Cowherd Teased A Major College Football Fan Base Yesterday

Colin Cowherd poked fun at a major college football fan base on Saturday.

The FOX Sports 1 host had a patronizing comment for the fan base of the Tennessee Volunteers, who are once again experiencing disappointment.

Tennessee opened the season with two straight wins, rising in the top 25 rankings, but has since lost three straight. The Vols were blown out by Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

“I give Tennessee fans credit. Haven’t been legit national title contender for over two decades— but they never quit believing 1998 is pulling into the driveway any day now,” he tweeted.

I give @Vol_Football fans credit. Haven’t been legit national title contender for over two decades— but they never quit believing 1998 is pulling into the driveway any day now. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 24, 2020

While Cowherd isn’t necessarily wrong, there’s still some optimism in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt had a message for the fan base after Saturday’s loss.

“Nobody’s more disappointed than the people within our program, I can assure you,” Pruitt said. “It’s the reason that I wanted this job, is because I understood the passion, the energy, the expectations of Tennessee football. When I took the job, I knew exactly where it was at — exactly — which is why I wanted the job. I wanted this job because I wanted to get it where it’s supposed to be. It’s a helluva challenge, and I’m glad I took the job, I’m excited about being here.

“I’m not discouraged. The people in our program are not discouraged. I know where our program’s headed, and we’ll get there.”

Perhaps he’ll have a message for Cowherd when they do.