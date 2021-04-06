Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Top Quarterback Prospect Will Fall

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers set the NFL world ablaze with a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 in the 2021 draft.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers traded the No. 12 overall pick and a third-round pick from the 2021 draft along with first rounds picks from the 2022 and 2023 drafts to make the selection.

In the days since the trade was finalized, all reports indicate the 49ers traded up to draft former Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones. Instead of Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, the 49ers are now expected to draft the somewhat limited Alabama quarterback.

However, not everyone is buying it. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd doesn’t think the 49ers traded up to select Jones. Instead, he thinks Jones will fall and that the New England Patriots could be the ideal landing spot for him.

Despite reports, @ColinCowherd is not buying Mac Jones to the 49ers at No.3: "I think he's going to fall… Josh McDaniels has had great success with the last & current best pocket QB in Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/kPb75HmqTP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 6, 2021

“I think he’s going to fall… Josh McDaniels has had great success with the last & current best pocket QB in Tom Brady,” Cowherd said on the show.

Either San Francisco or New England would be ideal landing spot for Jones himself. To learn from Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick would be great for a young rookie quarterback.

Of course, we won’t actually know which teams will draft which prospects until the 2021 draft kicks off later this month.