Colin Cowherd Unveils His Score Predictions For College Football Playoff

In nine days, the College Football Playoff kicks off with a battle between LSU and Oklahoma. The Tigers and Sooners are expected to deliver a shootout for the ages, where defense in optional and passing yards are handed out like free candy.

Ohio State and Clemson, however, could provide a much different contest. Both feature top-five defenses, though the Buckeyes and Tigers are top-five on offense as well.

Before the games kick off, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed his score predictions for the playoff.

Cowherd expects high-scoring games in both contests. He likes Clemson to get back to the title game after taking down Ohio State by a little less than a touchdown. Cowherd is also predicting a shootout in the Peach Bowl and thinks the Sooners will give LSU all the Tigers can handle.

Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 36, Ohio State 30 Peach Bowl: LSU 41, Oklahoma 30

Cowherd stopped short of naming the eventual College Football Playoff champion.

Most analysts predict LSU will make the title game, but Ohio State vs. Clemson has become a true “pick ’em.” Can the Buckeyes finally stop the (Clemson) Tigers’ reign or will Dabo Swinney and company find a third title?

We’ll find out in a little over a week.