College Athletic Director Reportedly Not Taking Salary For Entire Year

The global pandemic is hitting everyone hard, but colleges and universities are getting particularly crushed. College sports are being put on hold and it’s unclear if schools will be open by the fall.

Major athletic directors and coaches are taking pay cuts as a result and one AD is reportedly foregoing his salary for an entire year.

The Associated Press is reporting that Florida International University athletic director Pete Garcia will not take a salary for one year. His salary is reportedly being deferred until 2021.

FIU is also reportedly cutting its men’s indoor track and field program.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press first reported the news.

AP Sources: FIU director of sports and entertainment Pete Garcia deferring salary for one year as part of university response to coronavirus-related financial issues. Other fallout: 22 athletic department employees furloughed through July; men's indoor track and field dissolved. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 6, 2020

This is an unfortunate result of the coronavirus pandemic. Colleges across the country are being forced to make hard decisions and sports are not exempt from that.

We’ll likely be seeing more sports cut and more salaries slashed in the months to come.