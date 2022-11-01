College Athletic Director Stepped Down On Monday Evening

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Utah State Aggies helmet sits on top of a cool on the sideline at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

John Hartwell has been the athletic director at Utah State since 2015. On Monday night, he officially resigned from his role.

Hartwell said he resigned from Utah State so he can move his family back to the South.

"We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell told ESPN's Pete Thamel. “It’s time to make sure my family comes first.”

The timing of this announcement is interesting to say the least. Hartwell has been linked to Auburn since August.

Hartwell started his administrative career in 1997, joining Georgia State as an assistant athletic director.

In 2003, Hartwell took his talents to Ole Miss. He was a senior executive for the SEC program until 2012.

Hartwell then became the athletic director for Troy in 2012. It wasn't until 2015 when he left the university for the Utah State job.

Time will tell if Hartwell joins another program for 2023 and beyond.