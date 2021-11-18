College Basketball World Reacts To Jim Calhoun News

The legendary Jim Calhoun, a three-time national champion as UConn’s former head coach, has made a decision on his future.

Calhoun retired as UConn’s head coach back in 2012 after spending 26 seasons there. About five years later, he took on the challenge of coaching at the University of Saint Joseph. He’s been there ever since.

However, the 79-year-old announced on Thursday afternoon he is retiring from his head coaching position Saint Joseph’s effective immediately.

Calhoun released the following statement regarding his decision:

“It’s just the right time,” Calhoun said in a press release from the school. “I’m healthy, my wife (Pat) is healthy, and the USJ men’s basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We’ve got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the University, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it’s time to spend more time with my wife and family.”

Breaking: Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun stepping down as men’s basketball coach at Saint Joseph https://t.co/jvhj06eHw3 — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) November 18, 2021

It’s a bit shocking Jim Calhoun won’t very involved in college basketball anymore. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the sport’s history.

Take a look at what the college basketball world is saying about Calhoun’s decision.

If you're making a list of the greatest college coaches of all time, Jim Calhoun is on it. Enjoy retirement, Coach. You've earned it. https://t.co/2nsL50Qvsy — Dana Tofig (@dtofig) November 18, 2021

So Jim Calhoun – who has been coaching at DIII St. Joe's – has decided to retire. Glad it's not health related and he's going out on his own terms. Unquestionably the greatest program builder in CBB history. In my opinion, the greatest coach ever too 🐺🐺https://t.co/HdJti4qBjQ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 18, 2021

The best there ever was to pick up a whistle. Cheers to Jim Calhoun on a second retirement! https://t.co/vYpal9U03g — Tyler Morrissey (@TylerRMorrissey) November 18, 2021

Jim Calhoun is retiring. The 3-time national champion coach while at UConn is 79 years old and has been the head coach at D-3 Saint Joseph since 2018. One of the best to ever do it. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2021

With Jim Calhoun stepping away from his position, Saint Joseph’s will turn to interim head coach Glen Miller the rest of this season.

Enjoy retirement, coach Calhoun.