College Basketball World Reacts To Jim Calhoun News

Jim Calhoun on the Connecticut Huskies sideline during a game.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Head coach Jim Calhoun of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during their first round game of the 2012 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The legendary Jim Calhoun, a three-time national champion as UConn’s former head coach, has made a decision on his future.

Calhoun retired as UConn’s head coach back in 2012 after spending 26 seasons there. About five years later, he took on the challenge of coaching at the University of Saint Joseph. He’s been there ever since.

However, the 79-year-old announced on Thursday afternoon he is retiring from his head coaching position Saint Joseph’s effective immediately.

Calhoun released the following statement regarding his decision:

“It’s just the right time,” Calhoun said in a press release from the school. “I’m healthy, my wife (Pat) is healthy, and the USJ men’s basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We’ve got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the University, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it’s time to spend more time with my wife and family.”

It’s a bit shocking Jim Calhoun won’t very involved in college basketball anymore. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the sport’s history.

Take a look at what the college basketball world is saying about Calhoun’s decision.

With Jim Calhoun stepping away from his position, Saint Joseph’s will turn to interim head coach Glen Miller the rest of this season.

Enjoy retirement, coach Calhoun.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.