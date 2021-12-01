College Football Playoff Releases Statement On Possible Expansion

The official announcement of the four teams that will make up the 2021-2022 College Football Playoff field is less than a week away. However, the College Football Playoff Committee is still busy at work discussing another matter of importance: expansion.

Throughout the year, the committee has met on a number of occasions to discuss the logistics of enlarging the playoff field beyond four teams. Multiple different formats have been suggested, but so far there’s been no agreement on an official expansion.

Unfortunately for eager college football fans, that continues to be the case.

Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff released a statement on Wednesday, explaining that the committee still has work to do to reach an agreement on expansion.

Here’s what he said, per SI’s Ross Dellenger:

“The CFP Management Committee met today to discuss expanding the Playoff. We continue to make progress, but a variety of issues remain. The commissioners will meet again to see if the remaining items can be settled. The possibility of expansion is complicated and has multiple issues associated with it. Given the importance of the matter and our desire to achieve as much consensus as possible, we will continue our meetings to see if the differences that exist can be narrowed.”

More CFP talks left. No decision pic.twitter.com/WxmuKmFIzi — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2021

Hancock continued by reiterating that there is a “strong consensus” on the committee that an expanded playoff is “desirable.” Unfortunately, the group is still at odds on exactly where to go from here.

“There remains a strong consensus that expansion is desirable, whether it begins early, or possibly not until the 2025-26 season is over. The precise details of how it can be best achieved remain to be settled. We will continue to work at it. If – and I repeat if – the commissioners move forward with a recommendation, it is up to the presidents and chancellors who serve on the Board of Managers to decide if any possible future recommendation will be accepted.”

Playoff expansion has felt inevitable for some time, but the College Football Playoff committee has shown that it won’t hastily make a decision. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for a verdict and instead focus on the final rankings reveal of the 2021 season this weekend.