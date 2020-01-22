We’re now more than a week removed from the conclusion of the 2019 college football season. It ended with LSU topping Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to the 2020 season. Way-too-early preseason top 25 polls are starting to roll in. Early College Football Playoff picks are being made.

Strength of schedule rankings are starting to be released, too.

College football analyst Matt Smith has released his SOS rankings. A Big Ten program comes in at No. 1 for 2020.

Michigan State has the hardest schedule in the country in 2020, according to the rankings. Here’s the Spartans’ 2020 schedule:

vs. Northwestern at BYU vs. Toledo vs. Miami at Iowa vs. Michigan vs. Ohio State at Indiana vs. Minnesota at Penn State vs. Rutgers at Maryland

That’s pretty brutal. The three game at Iowa, vs. Michigan and at Ohio State stretch is about as difficult as it gets in college football.

Here’s the complete top 10:

Michigan State USC Purdue Georgia Tech Nebraska Iowa South Carolina TCU Arkansas Texas

ICYMI: 2020 Strength of Schedule Rankings (Sparty, No!) pic.twitter.com/NHlhZFfXKi — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) January 21, 2020

Who do you see having college football’s toughest 2020 schedule?