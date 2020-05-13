The Spun

CFB Insider: Schools Considering Home/Home Series With Conference Opponents

a wide shot of the rose bowl gamePASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

We’ve seen dozens of different scenarios for how the college football season will play out amid COVID-19. Now, we have another one, thanks to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy, a longtime college football insider, says some schools are already speaking with conference members about scheduling home-and-home series this year. This is a contingency plan in case all league members are unable to play.

McMurphy did not mention which conference or conferences he’s referring to. However, we’re already seeing instances of some states looking like they won’t be fully opening up any time soon.

On Tuesday, California State University institutions announced that they will hold mostly online classes in fall 2020. That leaves three Mountain West schools–Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State–without in-person learning during the fall semester.

Additionally, California’s updated state guidelines on fighting the coronavirus also could complicate scheduling in the Pac-12.

Right now, no one knows what the 2020 college football season will look like. It is pretty clear that conferences and institutions are determined to work out some type of solution, given how important football is from a financial perspective.

However, with states still working through reopening plans and different parts of the country in different stages of reopening, there is too much uncertainty to accurately predict what college football will do.

Get ready for a million more hypotheticals in the coming weeks and months.

