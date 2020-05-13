CFB Insider: Schools Considering Home/Home Series With Conference Opponents

We’ve seen dozens of different scenarios for how the college football season will play out amid COVID-19. Now, we have another one, thanks to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy, a longtime college football insider, says some schools are already speaking with conference members about scheduling home-and-home series this year. This is a contingency plan in case all league members are unable to play.

McMurphy did not mention which conference or conferences he’s referring to. However, we’re already seeing instances of some states looking like they won’t be fully opening up any time soon.

On Tuesday, California State University institutions announced that they will hold mostly online classes in fall 2020. That leaves three Mountain West schools–Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State–without in-person learning during the fall semester.

Some conference schools already are having preliminary discussions w/their other conference members about possible home/home series this year, in case all of their league members can’t play, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2020

Additionally, California’s updated state guidelines on fighting the coronavirus also could complicate scheduling in the Pac-12.

Spokesperson for University of California (UC) system – which includes UCLA, Cal & UC Davis – tells @CBSLA, it also doesn’t expect their campuses to fully reopen for in-person classes in fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2020

Right now, no one knows what the 2020 college football season will look like. It is pretty clear that conferences and institutions are determined to work out some type of solution, given how important football is from a financial perspective.

However, with states still working through reopening plans and different parts of the country in different stages of reopening, there is too much uncertainty to accurately predict what college football will do.

Get ready for a million more hypotheticals in the coming weeks and months.