247Sports Ranks Officials’ Preferred Options For Starting 2020 College Football Season

Right now, it is anyone’s guess when the 2020 college football season will start. Administrators and officials across the country are trying to solve that problem right now, with new information coming in every single day.

Obviously, the preference for everyone involved is to have college football go forward in September as planned. Whether that’s realistic is a very big question. Packing 100,000 people into SEC stadiums in just a few months is probably not wise.

We’ve heard of plenty of other options, assuming that the season as planned is a non-starter by the time a decision as to be made. Pushing the season back to October could be an option. Playing without fans is probably going to be the pathway for many leagues, but in college football it has largely been treated as a non-starter.

The most aggressive proposals involve moving the entire season back to the spring. What that means for college basketball, the NFL Draft, and a number of other events is hard to know right now. In any event, cancelling the season outright is what everyone wants to avoid.

“What's the next thing you can do to steer this in one direction? Maybe there needs to be a czar. I feel like if there was more effective leadership in Indianapolis, it would work better. But that's another conversation.” https://t.co/UFU97tbow7 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 1, 2020

The team at 247Sports spoke to a number of decision makers around the country. Obviously, there’s no consensus, and opinions are painted by region, the importance of football to the schools and athletic departments, and other things. Even so, they came up with a rundown of the realistic options.

Here is how they rank things, from most to least ideal.

1. Start the season on time.

2. Delay the season by a month or two but still play a full schedule in the fall and early winter.

3A. Delay the season by a month or two, cutting the non-conference schedule.

3B. Start the season in the spring and play a full schedule.

4. Some parts of the country play while others do not.

5. College football doesn’t occur during the 2020-21 academic calendar year.

The first two are obviously the least messy. Some things would have to be shifted around for No. 2, but playing a full season is far preferred to any of the other ideas.

Of course, this won’t be left up to the schools and leagues entirely. They may not have a choice but to go for a more drastic options, depending on how the current health situation evolved.

[247Sports]