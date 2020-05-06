CFB Insider Says Likelihood Of Fall Season “Decreasing With Each Day”

We don’t know when college football teams will be able to resume activities. Right now, we don’t even know if the 2020 season will start on time.

This morning on Get Up!, ESPN’s Heather Dinich threw some cold water on the possibility of the season starting without a hitch. It is a possibility she says is “decreasing” each day.

“As for actually playing a [college football] season in the fall, I think the likelihood is decreasing with each day that passes by,” Dinich said. “I think the commissioners realize that as well. That’s why they’re looking at the possibility of a shortened season.”

Dinich also cited a conversation with TCU AD Jeremiah Donati. who told her that the conference would like to come to some sort of decision by June 1 but added that goal is a “moving target.” She also said conferences and school administrators are considering “every” option.

So where does this report leave us? Without a lot of clarity, but that’s not a surprise. It’s impossible to say definitively what will happen a few months from now, given the uncertainties surrounding how COVID-19 will continue to play out.

It does seem pretty obvious that there’s a good amount of pessimism regarding a “normal” college football season being feasible. That’s just the harsh reality of the situation.

On the flip side, while it stinks saying that, but it is encouraging to hear that leagues and schools are considering all options on the table.