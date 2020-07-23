College Football Insider Says Season Will ‘Likely’ Be Delayed

The powers that be in college football are attempting to move forward with the 2020 season in September. It is increasingly unclear whether Week 1 will happen during the first weekend in September.

The Pac-12 has reportedly made its decision. The league is finalizing its plans for the upcoming season, and according to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, it plans to begin play on Sept. 19, instead of the weekend of Sept. 5.

The Pac-12’s proposal has a 10-week, conference-only schedule over the course of 14 weeks. It is building in two bye weeks for teams, and has three different potential weekends for the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with things currently set for Friday, Dec. 4, per Wilner’s report. The league is expected to make this official by the end of next week.

If the Pac-12, one of the five power conferences, is making this decision, it stands to reason that they may not be alone. The Big Ten was actually the first to announce a conference-only schedule. It may very well make a similar move. Now, national college football writer Stewart Mandel says that the entire season is likely to be delayed.

The college football season is likely to be delayed, at least for a few weeks, says @slmandel. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 23, 2020

There have been some rumors about a potential scheduling agreement between the remaining Power Fives—the ACC, Big 12, and SEC—to protect some major non-conference college football games like LSU vs. Texas, as well as the ACC-SEC end-of-season rivalries. Those leagues have signaled that they are waiting until the end of this month to make a decision on potentially cutting down the schedules.

If they try to play 11 or 12 games in those leagues, it would require playing into December. That may not be a huge issue though, as Wilner suggests in his report that ESPN can move its bowl games around the calendar, including into January.

However things work out, this college football season will not look like those that we’ve come to love. We should find out more in the next week or two.