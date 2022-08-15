College Football Analyst Believes 3 Programs Are A Class Above

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia were the top three teams in the AP preseason top 25 poll, which was released today.

It is pretty much a general consensus around the college football world that those are the top three programs in the country, and CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd thinks there isn't another team worthy of being in the mix at this point.

Following the release of the AP poll, Dodd was asked whether there is a bigger gap between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State or between Ohio State and third-ranked Georgia.

“I think the gap is from the top three to the field,” Dodd explained. “I’ve said this the whole offseason. You can easily pick those top three in whatever order you want and Alabama probably deserves to be No. 1."

This isn't exactly a controversial opinion from Dodd, and we can't disagree.

Clemson (ranked fourth) and Notre Dame (ranked fifth) should be very good, but on paper are a notch or two below the "Big Three." Those two schools will face each other in November, and the Fighting Irish will at least have a chance to disprove the perception they're a notch below the elite in their season opener at Ohio State.

No. 6 Texas A&M is also quite talented and beat Alabama last season but needs to prove itself again in 2022. No. 8 Michigan beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten last year, but was blown out by Georgia in the College Football Playoff and looks to be a half-step behind the Buckeyes on paper this time around.

Both those programs will have opportunities to show they are on that top tier this season though.