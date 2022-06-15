College Football Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Deion Sanders' Next Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is turning Jackson State into a college football force.

During his second season as head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. The historically Black college and university (HBCU) also made a major statement by landing cornerback Travis Hunter, the nation's top class of 2022 recruit.

There's no indication of Sanders eyeing his next opportunity. However, 247Sports' The Block speculated on a potential future move to the ACC.

Carl Reed noted that Sanders is coaching his two sons, and his daughter committed to Jackson State's basketball squad. Prime Time may not be in any hurry to take a more marquee position, but Reed believes Georgia Tech would be a great fit.

Since Sanders played for both the Atlanta Falcons and Braves, Reed believes he would draw instant local support and bring the city's celebrities to Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"Can you imagine a Georgia Tech game with Deion Sanders in the building and the stars of Atlanta being out?" Reed asked. "It would be like USC in L.A. in terms of star power."

Although it's a fun hypothetical, Sanders has often discussed the significance of building up an HBCU football program. He might not want to leave Jackson State any time soon.