College Football Analyst Has Surprising Pick For Best Player Ever

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Who's the greatest player in the history of college football?

Most college football fans will go with someone like Cam Newton or Tim Tebow or two-time Heisman Trophy-winning running back Archie Griffin.

But for one college football analyst, it's an offensive lineman.

247Sports college football analyst Carl Reed believes that former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Orlando Pace is the greatest player the game has ever seen.

It's a surprising pick, but to those familiar with Pace's career, it's a solid one.

Few players in college football history, if any, have been as dominant - and as feared - as the former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

We could be seeing Pace's son follow in his footsteps at Ohio State, too.