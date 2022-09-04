College Football Analyst Is 'Worried' About 2 Notable Teams

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State Spartans November 12, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Reese Strickland/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the college football season is nearly in the books.

The opening Saturday featured several statement wins from ranked schools, but not everyone started off on the right foot.

FOX analyst RJ Young identified Iowa and Utah as two teams worrying him after Week 1.

In Young's updated rankings, the Utes and Hawkeyes now place No. 7 and 18, respectively.

Iowa survived a Week 1 scare despite mustering just 166 total yards on offense. The Hawkeyes etched out a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State with two second-half safeties.

"If you're gonna beat Iowa this year, pack a lunch and bring a rock to fight with," Young wrote.

Although Iowa won, it wasn't an encouraging showing for Kirk Ferentz's offense against an FCS opponent.

Meanwhile, Utah was the only nationally ranked school to lose to an unranked opponent in Week 1. Florida cemented a 29-26 victory at Gainesville with an end-zone interception in the final minute.

On The Number One Collge Football Show, Young said Utah "should have won handily."

The Utes can reclaim control of the Pac-12 with home games against Southern Utah and San Diego State in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, Iowa will look to move the ball better when hosting Iowa State in Week 2.