College Football Analyst Names 2023's Most Important Conference Game

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Game has carried major College Football Playoff ramifications over the last two seasons. That's unlikely to change in 2023.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the upcoming college football season's top-10 most important conference games. It's not surprising to see the annual Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Michigan top the list.

The Buckeyes boasted an eight-game winning streak before the Wolverines triumphed in back-to-back years. Each victory led Jim Harbaugh's team to a CFP bid, but Ohio State salvaged the No. 4 seed last season.

Crawford believes their next showdown will be particularly crucial for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

"There's a chance we could see the loser once again reaching the playoff with a single loss, especially if the victor goes on to win the conference as an unbeaten as Michigan did in 2022," Crawford wrote. "For Day, losing a third straight game to Jim Harbaugh would not sit well with the fanbase and would further increase NFL murmurs heading into the 2023 offseason for the Buckeyes."

Michigan embarrassed its longtime nemesis at The Shoe last November, steamrolling its way to a 45-23 blowout with 21 fourth-quarter points. The Wolverines gained 252 of their 530 yards on the ground.

Both powerhouses are expected to remain in the championship hunt next season. Perhaps they'll once again close the regular season as top-ranked adversaries looking to win the Big Ten East and essentially clinch a playoff spot when Michigan hosts Ohio State on Nov. 25.