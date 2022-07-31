College Football Analyst Names Country's Most 'Iconic' Uniform

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The nation's most prestigious college football programs draw instant recognition and reverence from their uniforms.

While team apparel will get adjusted over the years, the game's oldest squads are synonymous with a certain brand-defining look. Not even a casual viewer will need to ask which team is which when seeing Notre Dame's gold helmets or LSU's purple and gold jerseys.

Those teams cracked the top 10 when Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked college football's most iconic uniforms. However, arch rivals Michigan and Ohio State butted heads for the top spot.

The Wolverines' classic maize and navy blue uniforms snagged the No. 1 designation.

"Mix classic uniforms with Jumpman flavor and the results are legendary," Crawford wrote. "The Wolverines' recent move to the Nike subsidiary brand was a blockbuster deal that intertwined one of college football's most iconic uniform templates with the leading streetwear supplier in athletics. The results were jaw-dropping to say the least, adding flare to an already majestic appearance."

After Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

There's an important distinction between most iconic and best. Crawford shouted out Oregon at No. 20 for the program's flashy and innovative designs, but they don't have a uniform that's spanned decades of highs and lows.

Which school do you think has the nation's most iconic uniforms?