College Football Analyst Names Country's No. 1 Available Transfer

Most highly regarded players who entered the college football transfer portal have committed to a new school before the winter window closes Wednesday.

However, several players have yet to choose a new destination. Some are capable of making a notable impact at a different school.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports highlighted the top-10 players who remain available. LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard headlines the list.

Howard entered the portal last week after sitting most of his freshman season. He threw four passes late in a 63-7 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU," Howard wrote Monday night on Twitter. "I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward."

Chris Hummer, David Johnson, and Jeremy Clark each predict Howard to join Ole Miss. The former four-star recruit could back up Jaxson Dart and eventually push for a starting role. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Quarterbacks Sam Huard and Spencer Sanders also remain available on the portal, and former Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong is Crawford's top-ranked player (No. 3) at any other position.