College Football Analyst Names Country's Toughest Schedule So Far

According to one analyst, Notre Dame has faced the toughest slate so far this season.

Phil Steele shared a college football strength of schedule ranking Wednesday. By his estimation, the Fighting Irish have endured the toughest path thus far.

They're followed by Colorado, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Texas.

Notre Dame's first opponent is likely providing the heavy lifting. Its season began with a 21-10 loss to Ohio State at The Shoe.

The Buckeyes have since improved to 6-0 by scoring 54.4 points per game.

The Fighting Irish, who began the season with a No. 5 national rank, then got stunned by Marshall in Week 2. Notre Dame has responded with three straight victories over California, North Carolina, and BYU.

All five of Notre Dame's past opponents currently wield winning records. The independent program handed the Tar Heels their only loss of the season and defeated a 4-2 BYU squad that entered Saturday's matchup ranked No. 16.

Notre Dame's schedule doesn't let up either. The Fighting Irish will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange, currently undefeated and ranked No. 18, on October 29.

They'll host Clemson the next weekend and end the regular season against another College Football Playoff hopeful in USC.