College Football Analyst Names No. 1 Available Transfer Player

The transfer portal is still hopping, with talented players entering on a daily basis.

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris officially joined the portal on Dec. 2. A five-star recruit out of Houston in the 2022 cycle, Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

This ranking comes after Harris made 14 tackles and broke up three passes in five games as a true freshman. His numbers would have been gaudier, but the 5-foot-11, 175-pound cover man missed seven games due to a pair of suspensions.

Whatever issues he may have had this season, it hasn't stopped major programs from showing interest in Harris over the last 12 days.

"Colorado is a program to watch (for Harris)," 247Sports' Josh Pate said on Monday. "LSU is a program to watch. Coming out of high school, he committed to A&M over Texas, LSU and Alabama. I know there have been some rumblings for LSU. I don't know that Alabama is in it or not."

As more players either enter the portal or find new homes, these rankings will continue to change.