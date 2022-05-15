College Football Analyst Names The No. 1 Tailgating Campus

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 19: Fans wait outside of Tiger Stadium to watch the football team arrive between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the University of Louisiana-Lafatette Ragin' Cajuns at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tailgating and college football go hand in hand, but ask fans of the sport and media members to name the best tailgating scene in America and you will get dozens of different answers.

247Sports' Nick Kosko has revealed his top 10 places to tailgate for a college football game, and his rankings have a distinctive Southern feel to them. Five of the 10 programs are in the SEC, with a sixth (Clemson) also located below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Holding the No. 1 spot on Kosko's list? LSU.

"Perhaps the most legendary stadium in the sport, Death Valley is one of the most intimidating places for opponents to play," Kosko wrote. "That gets even louder when the sun goes down in Baton Rouge and fans get rowdier. There is never a shortage of fans there to support the Tigers, which makes LSU one of the top tailgating scenes in the country.

"Now that Brian Kelly is in town after taking over as head coach, LSU suddenly has College Football Playoff and national championship expectations once again."

Looking ahead to this fall, if you are planning to check out a game at LSU, one matchup in particular stands out: the Nov. 5 meeting with Alabama.

The SEC West could be decided in Death Valley that night, and the Tide is the best opponent LSU will face this season. The atmosphere in Baton Rouge that night will be second to none, and earlier home games against Ole Miss and Tennessee will ensure tailgaters are in midseason form for Alabama week.