College Football Analyst Picks Between Alabama, Ohio State

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Alabama Crimson Tide fans react against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Who will be college football's preseason No. 1 team - Alabama or Ohio State? Or someone else?

While we're still a couple of months away from the start of the 2022 regular season, it's never too early to pick your preseason No. 1.

This week, SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic picked between Alabama and Ohio State.

Somewhat surprisingly, he went with Ohio State.

“If I’m voting today and if I had a vote, and I don’t, Ohio State would be my No. 1 team going into the season,” Cubelic said on “Another Dooley Noted Podcast,” per Saturday Down South. ” I think the have an all-world tailback, I think they have multiple all-world receivers, and I think they have arguably, neck and neck, best quarterback in college football. Nothing against Bryce Young, he deserves to be mentioned as the best because he won the Heisman (Trophy) and he’s returning. C.J. Stroud’s pretty special, too.”

Ohio State brings back C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba - three of the best players in the country at their respective positions.

We could get another Ohio State vs. Alabama College Football Playoff matchup this year.