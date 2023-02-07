College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023.

Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought back Kevin Steele for another stint as Alabama's defensive coordinator.

Despite those changes, the college football world always expects greatness from Alabama. That's unlikely to change this year.

When projecting each SEC team's betting win total for the upcoming season, 247Sports' Brad Crawford pegged Alabama's estimated line at 10.5. He highlighted an important September game on the school's calendar.

"We may get a pretty good idea of how Nick Saban's two new coordinators are working out in early September when Alabama hosts nationally-ranked Texas in Week 2," Crawford wrote. "That's one of the toughest games of the campaign for a group itching for respect in 2023 after a season that failed to live up to lofty program standards."

Alabama salvaged a surprisingly close 20-19 victory over the Longhorns in Week 2 last season despite Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving the game early. It was the first sign the Crimson Tide may not cruise through the season schedule unblemished.

Yet if the line is indeed 10.5, it might behoove bettors to take the over. Alabama has averaged 11.5 wins per regular season in the last decade. Last season was one of two times the Crimson Tide settled for 10.

Alabama will have home-field advantage when seeking revenge on 2022 losses against Tennessee and LSU. Perhaps more importantly, Georgia isn't on the schedule.