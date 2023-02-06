College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before sportsbooks release the official lines, he believes they'll set Ohio State's benchmark at the same 11 victories.

"Trips to Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan could threaten the over here for the Buckeyes, but the expectation at Ohio State in 2023 is getting back to the playoff — this time, as Big Ten champions with an unbeaten record."

Citing the loss of two-time Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud, Crawford recommended a "slight lean" to the under if an 11.5 total becomes available.

Vegas still sees Ohio State as a College Football Playoff contender. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes have the third-shortest odds (+750) of winning a national championship behind Georgia (+260) and Alabama (+500). Michigan, which has bested Ohio State in back-to-back seasons, is fourth at +1000.

Ryan Day's program has netted the nation's fifth-ranked 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. However, the Buckeyes didn't make major waves through the transfer portal.

Wagering the over doesn't leave much margin for error if the total is indeed 11 or 11.5, as Ohio State's path to a Big Ten title travels through Ann Arbor on Nov. 25.