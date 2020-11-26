College Football Analyst Predicts Score Of The Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is going to be a little different this year.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is unable to be on the sideline for Saturday’s game. He’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has to quarantine.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” Alabama’s team doctor said in a statement.

While Saban is out for Saturday, the Crimson Tide remain big favorites. Alabama enters Saturday’s game as a three-touchdown favorite, per most sportsbooks.

Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo has made his score prediction. He likes Alabama to win big:

No. 22 Auburn (plus 25) at No. 1 Alabama In last six meetings when both teams are ranked, the Tigers are 4-2, including last year. But the Tide haven’t lost consecutive Iron Bowls with Nick Saban as coach … ALABAMA 42-21.

Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

The game will be televised on CBS.

