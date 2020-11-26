The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Score Of The Iron Bowl

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Iron Bowl is going to be a little different this year.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is unable to be on the sideline for Saturday’s game. He’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has to quarantine.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” Alabama’s team doctor said in a statement.

While Saban is out for Saturday, the Crimson Tide remain big favorites. Alabama enters Saturday’s game as a three-touchdown favorite, per most sportsbooks.

Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo has made his score prediction. He likes Alabama to win big:

No. 22 Auburn (plus 25) at No. 1 Alabama

In last six meetings when both teams are ranked, the Tigers are 4-2, including last year. But the Tide haven’t lost consecutive Iron Bowls with Nick Saban as coach … ALABAMA 42-21.

Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

The game will be televised on CBS.

You can view Ralph D. Russo’s full college football score predictions for rivalry week here.


