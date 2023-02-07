College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama logo on an equipment chest before the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 31, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding.

With this being Steele's third stint at Alabama, all under Nick Saban, some are seeing the hire as a welcome return for a familiar face.

Others, like college football analyst Josh Pate, aren't on board yet.

Pate cited the vast resources available to Nick Saban, saying that it's difficult to believe that the legendary coach settled on Steele after exhausting all options. "You're just not selling me...," said Pate on 247Sports.

Steele worked as the defensive coordinator at Miami last season, and the Hurricanes' performance supports Pate's skepticism. Miami allowed 26.8 points per game last season, a number that would have ranked 10th in the SEC. It's clear that the same standard will not be accepted at a program as prestigious as Alabama.

Alabama will look to bounce back next season, and Steele's defense is expected to be a big part of the effort to restore the Crimson Tide to college football dominance.

With pressure from a massive fanbase and the eye of analysts like Pate, Steele will need to show he is truly the right person for the job in Tuscaloosa.