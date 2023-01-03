College Football Analyst Ranks 5 Best Playoff Games Ever

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Roquan Smith #3, Lorenzo Carter #7 and Aaron Davis #35 of the Georgia Bulldogs sack Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Without question, Saturday's games were the best set of College Football Playoff semifinals since the system was implemented in 2014.

Where do Georgia's thrilling win over Ohio State and TCU's nail-biting victory over Michigan rank all-time among CFP semis? Right at or near the top, according to 247Sports' Brad Crawford.

Crawford released his ranking of the top five College Football Playoff semifinal games on Tuesday, placing UGA-Ohio State at No. 1 and TCU-Michigan third.

Sandwiched between the two was Georgia's overtime win over Oklahoma five years ago, with Clemson's 29-23 win over Ohio State three seasons ago ranking fourth and Ohio State's 42-35 triumph over Alabama in the inaugural CFP coming in at No. 5.

Three of the five games on the list featured Ohio State, while two showcased Georgia. The Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not represented in the top five.

Looking ahead to this year's national championship, we haven't had a national title decided by one score since Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime in January 2018.

Hopefully the matchup between the Bulldogs and TCU on Monday will be compelling.