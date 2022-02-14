The odds will be stacked against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs next season.

Per 247Sports, Mississippi State has the toughest schedule in college football this upcoming 2022 season. The Bulldogs are projected to play against seven ranked opponents.

MSU begins the 2022 season by hosting the Memphis Tigers. The Bulldogs then take a trip to Tucson to take on what’s expected to be an improved Arizona Wildcats team. LSU (in Baton Rouge) falls next on the schedule. After an easy non-conference showing vs. Bowling Green, Mississippi State then takes on Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama, and it’s not even November yet.

The Bulldogs will end the season with a four-game stretch vs. Auburn, Georgia, East Tennessee State and Ole Miss. Luckily, three of the four are home games for MSU. Still, it’s going to be a long season for Leach and Co.