College Football Analyst Ranks The Country's No. 1 "Brand"

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 20: The Alabama Crimson Tide offense lines up against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What is college football's No. 1 brand in the country?

Official Visit recently surveyed 1,000 high school football recruits and asked them what the No. 1 college football brand is.

The Alabama Crimson Tide top the list.

"Everyone's an Alabama fan, or at least respects the standard of excellence set in Tuscaloosa," said Brad Crawford of 247Sports. "Isn't that what it feels like when taking a trip to the grocery store anywhere in the South? Saban has produced more national championships, five-star signees, first-round picks than any coach in America since 2007 and has shown no signs of slowing down. Alabama is the program others on the fringe of elite status try to be and the impact he's had on the game can not be understated. The power of the script "A" is immeasurable in college football's new era and Alabama is the most powerful program — and the top job — in the country."

Having a strong brand is key in the world of college football. Take Oregon, for example.

The Ducks were a nobody for a long time. But improved branding, thanks to close ties with Nike, turned things around. Now, Oregon's one of the most recognizable brands in college sports.

Alabama's branding and marketing has been all about winning.

The more you win, the more your team gets talked about and shown on primetime TV slots. Alabama has garnered a massive audience over the past decade or so.