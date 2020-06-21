College Football Analyst Ranks The Sport’s 2 Best Rivalries

What’s the best rivalry in college football heading into the 2020 season?

Most around the country would probably point to Ohio State vs. Michigan. “The Game” is annually one of the most-watched contests of the season.

The Buckeyes have dominated the rivalry as of late, winning eight straight, but it’s been a pretty even competition over time.

Not everyone has Ohio State vs. Michigan at No. 1, though. Lindy’s Magazine recently ranked the sport’s top 20 rivalries.

Ohio State vs. Michigan came in at No. 3. There are two rivalries tied at 1A and 1B.

From 247Sports:

1B: Alabama vs. Auburn 1A: Army vs. Navy There’s just something about this game played in Philadelphia, almost equidistant between the two academies. The Knights and Midshipmen first met in 1890. Navy leads the series 61–52–7 and won 14 straight from 2003 to 2015, a rivalry high. The Midshipmen’s 31-7 win last season ended Army’s three-game winning streak in the series. It also marked yet another matchup attended by a sitting President of the United States.

As far as the pageantry goes, nothing tops Army vs. Navy. It’s an incredible atmosphere and that game should be on the bucket list of every college football fan.

Alabama vs. Auburn is pretty great, too. The Iron Bowl had one of the best finishes of all-time back in 2013. And the Crimson Tide vs. the Tigers has been surprisingly competitive in recent years, despite Alabama’s national dominance.

We’re guessing fans in Columbus and Ann Arbor aren’t too happy with the list, though.