College Football Analyst Ranks Top 25 Coaches This Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 36-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With this year almost over, Brad Crawford of 247Sports has ranked the top 25 coaches from the 2022 college football season.

Sonny Dykes of TCU took the top spot in Crawford's rankings. He has the Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff in just his first season at the helm.

Jim Harbaugh claimed the No. 2 spot on this list. For the second year in a row, Michigan won the Big Ten Championship.

Kirby Smart, Willie Fritz and Lincoln Riley rounded out the top five for this year's rankings.

Here are the top 10 coaches in college football this season, per 247Sports:

Sonny Dykes, TCU Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Kirby Smart, Georgia Willie Fritz, Tulane Lincoln Riley, USC Josh Heupel, Tennessee Chris Klieman, Kansas State Kyle Whittingham, Utah Brian Kelly, LSU Mike Elko, Duke

It's a bit unusual to see coaches like Nick Saban and Ryan Day outside the top 10.

On the other hand, it's tough to dismiss the rest of the field. Brian Kelly, Josh Heupel and several others had excellent seasons despite dealing with several obstacles.

You can view the full rankings here.