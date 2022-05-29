College Football Analyst Ranks Worst Coaching Hire Of Last Decade

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There have been hundreds of coaching hires made at the FBS level in college football over the last decade. Some were much better than others.

When ranking the best or worst coaching hires, there is always subjectivity involved. This weekend, 247Sports' Will Backus provided his list of the 13 worst college football head coaching hires of the last 10 years.

At the top--or bottom--of the list was Arkansas' hiring of Chad Morris in December 2017. Coming off three unspectacular seasons in SMU, Morris was picked to take over for Bret Bielema.

He didn't even last two full seasons in Fayetteville, going 4-18 overall and 0-14 in SEC play.

Hindsight is not even a real factor here, as he did little in his three years at SMU to show that he was ready for the Power 5," Backus wrote. "Sure, the Mustangs improved incrementally, going from 2-10 in 2015 to 7-5 in 2017, but just barely winning at the Group 5 level rarely translates into SEC success. He was well-thought of as one of the game's brightest offensive minds and he did have deep ties to the state of Texas, but his on-field production left plenty to be desired. His trying to transition Arkansas from a pro-style offense into the spread was a complete disaster."

A highly-successful high school head coach in Texas for 15 seasons, Morris was hired to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulsa in 2010. He parlayed one year there into the same role at Clemson.

It was his work in four seasons under Dabo Swinney that helped him land the SMU job, but he was definitely ill-prepared to be a head coach in the rugged SEC West. Morris, who is now the head coach of Allen High School in Texas, is the only coach without a conference win in Arkansas program history.

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Sam Pittman, Morris' replacement, has been excellent, going from 3-7 in his first season in 2020 to 9-4 last year.